Firefighters rescue woman from 25-foot sinkhole in Fontana

Firefighters rescued a woman from a sinkhole about 25 feet deep at an undisclosed location in Fontana on Thursday morning, authorities announced, adding that she was conscious throughout the ordeal.

Firefighters work to pull a woman out of a sinkhole in Fontana on Thursday. They were able to talk with her throughout the ordeal but couldn’t see her. (San Bernardino County Fire)

The San Bernardino County Fire Dept. was on the scene of the rescue at 8200 Cherry Avenue, the agency posted on social media shortly after 10 a.m. While the woman trapped in the sinkhole was able to speak with her rescuers, firefighters were unable to see her from the surface, according to the agency. There was no information available yet about whether the sinkhole was located on private property, a sidewalk or how the woman fell in.

Images shared by the fire agency showed firefighters crouched around the hole, some lying on their bellies as they peered down. Members of the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team arrived to assist with the confined rescue operation.

A firefighter was lowered into the hole via rope and other equipment as other rescuers held onto a pulley system rigged up at the surface. Shortly before 12 p.m. the woman was pulled out in the firefighter’s arms, according to a photo shared by the fire agency. The woman was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear what led to such a deep sinkhole forming in Fontana. According to the National Weather Service the area received between 3 to 5 inches of rain.

