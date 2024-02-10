L.A. County sheriff’s deputy injured after accidentally shooting himself, officials say
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was wounded Friday night after accidentally shooting himself while unholstering his weapon, Sheriff’s Department officials said Saturday.
The deputy was wounded in the lower torso, officials said. The unintentional discharge occurred about 10 p.m. at the Temple City sheriff’s station, officials said.
Officials said the deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and was stable Saturday morning.
