Sheriff investigating 4 homicides after violent night in southeast L.A. County

Two men were shot and killed outside elementary schools in Cudahy and Bell during a violent night that claimed a total of four lives in four separate shootings, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Martha Escutia Primary Center, an elementary school in the city of Bell, was closed Monday morning due to the ongoing homicide investigation taking place outside the campus, a Los Angeles Unified spokesperson said.

A man was shot to death in the 6000 block of Bear Avenue in the city of Bell, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and the man died at the scene, according to homicide investigators who are assisting the Bell Police Department.

Students were rerouted to nearby Corona Avenue Elementary School, where teachers and support staff met with students for their school day. Mental health assistance was also made available, LAUSD said.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously. We remain in communication with local authorities for important updates about our campus,” the district said in a statement.

About 30 minutes later, a man was shot to death outside Ellen Ochoa Learning Center in Cudahy, the Sheriff’s Department announced. The victim, described only as a man, was found dead at the scene.

Video footage from news station KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed yellow police tape just outside the school shortly before students were set to arrive. The shooting took place around 12:19 a.m. and was reported to authorities shortly before 2 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.

Ellen Ochoa students were rerouted through a different entrance at the school Monday morning.

“The safety and well-being of our students” remain a top priority for the staff at the school, a LAUSD spokesperson said in a statement. “Please note, this is a non-school incident and our school community is safe.”

About two miles away, a man was shot to death in the 6300 block of Santa Fe Avenue in the city of Huntington Park, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m., shortly after the shooting took place, homicide investigators said.

The man died at the scene, according to authorities, who released no other information about the victim or any possible suspects.

Another man was shot to death less than two miles away in the 1500 block of East Florence Avenue in Florence-Firestone around 12:08 a.m., according to homicide investigators. They released no additional information about the victim or the incident. which was reported just before 2 a.m.

It’s unclear if any of the incidents are related, and all were under investigation as of Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers through its website or by dialing (800) 222-TIPS, or (800) 222-8477.