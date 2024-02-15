Advertisement
California

At least 10 L.A. firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in Wilmington

Aerial view of remains of a truck
An explosion reportedly involving natural gas in a truck in San Pedro has resulted in some serious injuries to firefighters.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
At least 10 Los Angeles firefighters were seriously injured in an explosion Thursday morning in Wilmington while they were trying to extinguish a fire on a truck with pressurized tanks, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire shortly before 7 a.m. at 1120 N. Alameda St. in Wilmington, according to an emergency alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were trying to put out the fire on a truck with pressurized cylinders when the explosion occurred.

Three firefighters were transported by ambulance to a hospital, with two reported to be in critical condition, the LAFD said.

Seven other firefighters who were injured remain at the scene and are being evaluated as they wait for additional ambulances.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis

