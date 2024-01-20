Advertisement
California

Burst pipe at oil refinery spews petroleum mixture onto street

Towers and tanks at a refinery
Distillation towers and above-ground petroleum storage tanks at the Valero Energy Corp. refinery in Wilmington.
(Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
A broken pipe at a Valero refinery in Wilmington sent a mix of oil, gas and water spewing into the street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arriving at the Valero Wilmington Refinery around 1:45 p.m. found the oily mixture shooting roughly 30 feet into the air from the broken pipe and raining onto East Anaheim Street.

Emergency personnel were able to shut down the flow and contain part of the spilled material with sandbags.

“There is currently no widespread or escalating hazard to the public,” LAFD said in a statement.

In a post on X, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city was “working urgently to protect storm drains and waterways” and would continue to monitor the incident. Anaheim Street remained closed in the area for several hours after the shutoff.

Roughly 390 people work at the Wilmington refinery, which can process up to 135,000 barrels per day, according to Valero. The plant produces about 15% of southern California’s asphalt supply, as well as jet fuel, gasoline and diesel.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

