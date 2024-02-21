Gunshot victim airlifted from Angeles National Forest to hospital after kidnap report

Aerial view of Mount Wilson Red Box Road in the Angeles National Forest. Authorities responding to a kidnapping report Wednesday found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital.

Multiple agencies responded Wednesday morning to reports of a possible kidnapping in the Angeles National Forest and ended up airlifting a gunshot victim to a hospital.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at about 7 a.m. to a “possible kidnap” in the 14800 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller said.

“The victim was eventually located with his vehicle” and airlifted to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. Miller said police were still holding the crime scene at 11:30 a.m.

Initially, fire officials were called to respond to a traffic collision, with a vehicle on the shoulder or an embankment, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

“Our encounter with the patient was on federal land,” he said. “There may be a crime involved with this.”

“We transported one patient, flown by LAFD helicopter to a regional trauma center,” Humphrey said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.