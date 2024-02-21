Advertisement
California

Gunshot victim airlifted from Angeles National Forest to hospital after kidnap report

Aerial view of Mount Wilson Red Box Road in the Angeles National Forest
Aerial view of Mount Wilson Red Box Road in the Angeles National Forest. Authorities responding to a kidnapping report Wednesday found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Multiple agencies responded Wednesday morning to reports of a possible kidnapping in the Angeles National Forest and ended up airlifting a gunshot victim to a hospital.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at about 7 a.m. to a “possible kidnap” in the 14800 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller said.

“The victim was eventually located with his vehicle” and airlifted to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. Miller said police were still holding the crime scene at 11:30 a.m.

Initially, fire officials were called to respond to a traffic collision, with a vehicle on the shoulder or an embankment, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

“Our encounter with the patient was on federal land,” he said. “There may be a crime involved with this.”

“We transported one patient, flown by LAFD helicopter to a regional trauma center,” Humphrey said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

