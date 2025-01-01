Man shoved onto New York subway tracks and critically injured

Commuters sit on the F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station in New York. A deadly attack on that line was one in a series of recent violent encounters in the nation’s busiest subway system.

A man was shoved onto New York subway tracks ahead of an oncoming train and critically injured, police said, adding to a series of violent encounters in the nation’s busiest subway system this holiday season.

The 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, and police said they took a person of interest into custody. Authorities did not release the names of that person or the man who was injured.

The incident happened at a station under Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, a little more than a mile from Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

The possibility of being pushed onto the tracks is a long-running nightmare for many New Yorkers. While it occurs rarely compared with the millions of rides each day, a person in East Harlem was killed in March after being pushed.

Such attacks have happened elsewhere as well: A woman died after being shoved into a San Francisco commuter train this summer.

In New York, personal safety in the subway is generally comparable to safety in the city as a whole. But life-threatening crimes such as stabbings and shoves spread alarm about the trains, which carried more than 1 billion riders in 2024.

Police figures show major crimes on subways were down through November compared with the same period last year, but killings rose from five to nine.

That was before a woman — identified Tuesday as Debrina Kawam, 57 — was set ablaze while asleep on a train in Brooklyn on Dec. 22. She died, and a man has been charged with murder and arson in her death.

Two days later a man slashed two people with a knife in Manhattan’s Grand Central subway station on Christmas Eve, police said. The victims survived their wrist and neck wounds, and the man was arrested on assault and other charges, authorities said.

“Crime is not surging in the subway system,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday morning, before the shove at the 18th Street station on the No. 1 subway line. “You know, we have some high-profile incidents, and we’re really disturbed about it.”

But he said subway crime overall is low.