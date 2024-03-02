Another wet weekend as new storm hits Southern California. How long will it rain?

Float fisherman Johnathan O. Skinner casts his line near one of the submerged docks at Launch Pointe on Lake Elsinore. After a series of heavy rainstorms hit Southern California, water levels at Lake Elsinore have risen to one of the highest marks in 25 years.

Another winter storm hit Southern California this weekend, but it is expected to be milder than previous rain events.

The wettest period of the weekend was expected on Saturday, but there’s still a chance of rain that exists on Sunday.

Still, there could be “isolated and brief bursts of heavy rain likely through Saturday night,” mainly in the foothills and coastal slopes, the weather service office in Oxnard said. There is the potential for mudslides and rockslides on canyon roads and below steep hillsides, and ongoing land movement in recent landslide areas.

For the weekend storm, downtown L.A. could get 0.6 inches of rain; Long Beach, 0.44 inches; Pomona, 0.74 inches; Pasadena, 1.33 inches; Santa Clarita, 0.77 inches; Oxnard, 0.65 inches; and Santa Barbara, 0.92 inches.

San Diego could get up to 0.2 inches; Irvine, San Clemente and Riverside could get up to 0.3 inches; Anaheim, up to 0.4 inches; Ontario and Temecula, up to 0.7 inches; and San Bernardino, up to 1 inch.

