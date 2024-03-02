Another wet weekend as new storm hits Southern California. How long will it rain?
Another winter storm hit Southern California this weekend, but it is expected to be milder than previous rain events.
The wettest period of the weekend was expected on Saturday, but there’s still a chance of rain that exists on Sunday.
Still, there could be “isolated and brief bursts of heavy rain likely through Saturday night,” mainly in the foothills and coastal slopes, the weather service office in Oxnard said. There is the potential for mudslides and rockslides on canyon roads and below steep hillsides, and ongoing land movement in recent landslide areas.
The strongest California snowstorm of the winter forced closures of Interstate 80 over the Sierra and Highway 395 north of Mammoth Mountain.
For the weekend storm, downtown L.A. could get 0.6 inches of rain; Long Beach, 0.44 inches; Pomona, 0.74 inches; Pasadena, 1.33 inches; Santa Clarita, 0.77 inches; Oxnard, 0.65 inches; and Santa Barbara, 0.92 inches.
High avalanche danger, winds topping 100 mph as blizzard slams Tahoe, Mammoth, Sierra Nevada
A treacherous, life-threatening blizzard hitting Lake Tahoe and Mammoth is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday. Yosemite National Park was ordered shut.
San Diego could get up to 0.2 inches; Irvine, San Clemente and Riverside could get up to 0.3 inches; Anaheim, up to 0.4 inches; Ontario and Temecula, up to 0.7 inches; and San Bernardino, up to 1 inch.
