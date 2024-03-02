Advertisement
California

Another wet weekend as new storm hits Southern California. How long will it rain?

Float Fisherman Johnathan O. Skinner casts his line near one of the submerged docks at Launch Pointe on Lake Elsinore.
Float fisherman Johnathan O. Skinner casts his line near one of the submerged docks at Launch Pointe on Lake Elsinore. After a series of heavy rainstorms hit Southern California, water levels at Lake Elsinore have risen to one of the highest marks in 25 years.
(Mark Boster / For The Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 
Share

Another winter storm hit Southern California this weekend, but it is expected to be milder than previous rain events.

The wettest period of the weekend was expected on Saturday, but there’s still a chance of rain that exists on Sunday.

Still, there could be “isolated and brief bursts of heavy rain likely through Saturday night,” mainly in the foothills and coastal slopes, the weather service office in Oxnard said. There is the potential for mudslides and rockslides on canyon roads and below steep hillsides, and ongoing land movement in recent landslide areas.

Advertisement
A lone camper truck moves north bound on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

California

Powerful California blizzard shuts Tahoe, Mammoth roads; 190 mph winds reported

The strongest California snowstorm of the winter forced closures of Interstate 80 over the Sierra and Highway 395 north of Mammoth Mountain.

For the weekend storm, downtown L.A. could get 0.6 inches of rain; Long Beach, 0.44 inches; Pomona, 0.74 inches; Pasadena, 1.33 inches; Santa Clarita, 0.77 inches; Oxnard, 0.65 inches; and Santa Barbara, 0.92 inches.

Heave snow blankets the First Venture chairlift at Palisades Tahoe as the first of two storms moves through the Sierra's.

California

High avalanche danger, winds topping 100 mph as blizzard slams Tahoe, Mammoth, Sierra Nevada

A treacherous, life-threatening blizzard hitting Lake Tahoe and Mammoth is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday. Yosemite National Park was ordered shut.

March 1, 2024

San Diego could get up to 0.2 inches; Irvine, San Clemente and Riverside could get up to 0.3 inches; Anaheim, up to 0.4 inches; Ontario and Temecula, up to 0.7 inches; and San Bernardino, up to 1 inch.

More to Read

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement