Massive brawl breaks out near Pike Outlets in Long Beach

Two people were arrested after a massive brawl broke out outside the Pike Outlets in Long Beach on Saturday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Long Beach Police Department posted on social media that it was aware of a “a group gathering planned for this afternoon in The Pike” and increased its presence in the area, prompting the shopping complex to close early.

The brawl broke out roughly three hours later. Video posted by KTLA-TV shows two girls fist-fighting surrounded by dozens of teenagers.

The video shows police officers arresting the two girls involved in the fight.

Social media posts indicated that the group had planned to meet up to organize a “smash-and-grab” theft event, according to the Long Beach Post.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a nearby shooting around East 1st Street and the Promenade, where a 16-year-old male received a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was transported to a hospital.

A motive for the shooting, and whether it was related to the nearby brawl, is unclear, according to a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department.