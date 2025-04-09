Massive fight breaks out at SoCal In-N-Out as 20 to 30 people brawl in restaurant

There are a few things you can find on In-N-Out’s notorious “secret” menu, but front row seats to a massive brawl isn’t one of them.

But that’s what some customers at the Murrieta In-N-Out were apparently served Saturday night when police say a huge fight broke out at the fast food restaurant, with officials estimating between 20 and 30 people involved in the melee.

By the time officers arrived at the restaurant, located in the 39300 block of Avenida Acacias, everyone involved had scattered, the department announced in an Instagram post.

While it’s unclear what prompted the fight, police said that someone fired a gun at one point, but there was no indication that anyone was shot or that any property was damaged.

Detectives have surveillance footage from the scene, but are not ready to release any details.

Murrieta Police are asking for the public’s help to get more information about the fight. Anyone with details about the fight can call investigators at 951-461-6353 or rleitch@murrietaca.gov.