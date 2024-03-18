Advertisement
California

See that weird streak of light across Southern California? Rocket.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Starlink 7-16 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Starlink 7-16 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, March 18, 2024 as seen from Chinatown in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rachel Uranga.
By Rachel Uranga
Staff WriterFollow
That dazzling streak of light across Los Angeles’ twilight sky around 7:30 p.m. on Monday was Space X’s Falcon 9 carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Earthlings from Southern California to Phoenix were treated to a spectacular, albiet brief, show as night fell and the light illuminated the sky, followed by a contrail that slowly dissipated.

But the images quickly flooded social media, and “SpaceX” became a trending topic on the social media site X, where users posted their shots of the images — the speck of a rocket soaring above tall pine trees, or far beyond the street corners, framed by palm trees and alone in the sky.

The launch was the 10th at the base this year, according to Space X. Around the country, the rockets have evoked awe, especially for those unaccustomed.

On Friday, coverage of a New York Mets spring training game was “momentarily disrupted,” according to USA Today, when sportscasters were distracted by a SpaceX rocket over thundering over the Florida ballpark.

