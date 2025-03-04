Who is the tattooed man found unconscious in downtown L.A.? Hospital asks for public’s help

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 250 block of W. 67th Street near Broadway.

A Los Angeles hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle last week in downtown Los Angeles.

The man is in his mid-30s to early 40s and described as either of Middle Eastern or Latino descent, according to Dignity Health. A man fitting that description was struck by a vehicle in the 250 block of W 67th Street near Broadway around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was found unconscious in the street, and an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department requested an ambulance. There was no information about what type of vehicle hit the man or if there were any witnesses, the LAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The patient is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to the hospital. He has several tattoos: “ANGEL” on his right forearm; “ROSMARY” on his right upper arm; a dragon on his right arm; and the numbers “527” on his left thumb, according to Dignity Health.

Anyone with information about the patient can call Dignity Health at (213) 507-5495 or (213) 742-5515.