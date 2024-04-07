Pesticide spray prompts closure of Crystal Lake Recreation Area in San Gabriel Mountains

Crystal Lake Recreation Area, a camping destination in the San Gabriel Mountains, will be closed April 9-14 while trees are sprayed with a pesticide to protect them from the Western pine beetle, forest officials announced Sunday.

Crews plan to spray ponderosa, Jeffrey/ponderosa hybrids and Coulter pines with bifenthrin, officials said. The trees will be sprayed from the base up to 45 feet, officials said.

Pine beetle infestations have increased significantly as the climate has changed. The insects thrive in warm conditions, leading to greater destruction of trees. An infestation can kill up to 200 trees at a time.