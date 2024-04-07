Advertisement
California

Pesticide spray prompts closure of Crystal Lake Recreation Area in San Gabriel Mountains

June 2019 photo of Crystal Lake.
June 2019 photo of Crystal Lake.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Adam ElmahrekStaff Writer 
Share

Crystal Lake Recreation Area, a camping destination in the San Gabriel Mountains, will be closed April 9-14 while trees are sprayed with a pesticide to protect them from the Western pine beetle, forest officials announced Sunday.

Crews plan to spray ponderosa, Jeffrey/ponderosa hybrids and Coulter pines with bifenthrin, officials said. The trees will be sprayed from the base up to 45 feet, officials said.

Pine beetle infestations have increased significantly as the climate has changed. The insects thrive in warm conditions, leading to greater destruction of trees. An infestation can kill up to 200 trees at a time.

More to Read

California
Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize and Selden Ring awards for investigations into the broken promises of cannabis legalization. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement