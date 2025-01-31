These 24 Angeles National Forest trails and campgrounds are closed following the Eaton fire
- Share via
-
- Most of Angeles National Forest reopened to the public on Thursday.
- However, many popular trails and campgrounds remain closed until the end of 2025 to recover.
- Notable closures include the trails in Big Santa Anita Canyon and much of the Gabrielino National Recreation Trail.
Much of Angeles National Forest reopened Thursday after a weeks-long closure because of wildfires and red flag warnings, but some beloved trails and campgrounds will remain inaccessible while the land recovers from the blazes.
The areas that burned in the Eaton fire in January and Bridge fire in September will remain closed, an area that makes up about 17% of the 700,000-acre forest. Both fires’ closure orders are set to expire Dec. 31, 2025, although the U.S. Forest Service has the authority to extend those orders if necessary.
One of the biggest losses to L.A’s outdoors community is the closure of trails in Big Santa Anita Canyon, which had only just reopened in October after being closed for four years. The Bobcat fire raged through the area in 2020, and volunteer crews spent hundreds of hours rebuilding trails, including the path to the serene 55-foot Sturtevant Falls.
The Chantry Flat Recreation Area in Big Santa Anita Canyon is technically open, but because of the Eaton fire, the Los Angeles County Public Works has temporarily closed the county-managed section of roadway that leads visitors into the area. This cuts off access to the charming Adams Pack Station (and its famous donkey herd) and Sturtevant Camp. Staff at Adams Pack Station were told it could be three or four months before the road reopens, according to the store’s Instagram page.
Several miles of hiking and popular mountain biking trails remain closed, including much of the Gabrielino National Recreation Trail, a 28.8-mile tree-lined treasure popular among hikers, backpackers, horseback riders and mountain bikers.
Here is what is closed in Angeles National Forest because of the Eaton fire. The Times previously reported on the 26 trails that burned in the Eaton fire and the 25 trails that burned in the Bridge fire.
Together the Eaton and Palisades fires have burned almost 40,000 acres, destroying thousands of homes and businesses, and killing 28 people. They’ve also burned through several beloved hiking areas.
Angeles National Forest trail closures
- Bear Canyon Trail
- Brown Mountain Truck Trail (also known as the Ken Burton Trail)
- Dawn Mine Trail
- Echo Mountain Trail via Cobb Estate
- El Prieto Trail
- Idlehour Trail
- Gabrielino Trail: From Chantry Flat Recreation Area to Newcomb’s Pass is closed; from Newcomb’s Pass to Devore Trail Camp is open, but may be overgrown and have damage from recent storms; from Devore Trail Camp to Red Box Picnic Area is open; from Red Box Picnic Area to the Gabrielino western trail head near the Arroyo Seco is closed. See map for more details.
- Millard Canyon Falls Trail
- Mt. Lowe (West) Trail
- Mt. Wilson Trail
- Sam Merrill Trail: Includes lower, middle and upper
- San Gabriel Peak Trail
- Sunset Ridge Trail
- Sturtevant Trail and Loop
- Winter Creek Trail
- Zion Trail
Angeles National Forest picnic areas and campgrounds closures
- Echo Mountain Picnic Area
- Gould Mesa Trail Camp (hike-in campground)
- Hoegees Trail Camp (hike-in campground)
- Millard Trail Camp (hike-in campground)
- Mt. Lowe Trail Camp (hike-in campground)
- Paul Little Picnic Area
- Spruce Grove Trail Camp (hike-in campground)
- Switzer Picnic Site
More to Read
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.