Repairs on Big Sur’s collapsed Highway 1 start this week. No telling when they will end

Stabilization efforts are expected to begin this week on a stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur where a portion of the roadway crumbled into the ocean last month — temporarily stranding tourists and residents along the scenic central coast.

Since the collapse last month, travel has been severely limited for hundreds of residents now living between two sections of highway damaged by a series of landslides.

After installing some safety rails this weekend, California Department of Transportation officials said Monday that teams were staging equipment and finalizing plans to begin more extensive repair work this week.

Advertisement

“That’s the first order of business, to stabilize that edge of the roadway,” said Kevin Drabinski, a Caltrans spokesperson.

On Tuesday, contractors for the state are expected to begin drilling vertical anchors in the damaged southbound lane, jump-starting the stabilization work, according to an update Sunday. Drabinski did not have further information on the details of the stabilization work.

He said there is not yet a timeline for its completion, but he said he hopes officials will have an estimate later this week.

The slip-out on Highway 1 occurred just south of Rocky Creek Bridge, damaging a significant chunk of the cliffside, southbound lane. Officials have since been able to open the northbound lane for limited, twice-a-day escorts, weather permitting. Drabinski said those convoys, intended for residents and essential workers, continue to run at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials have said the northbound lane was not affected by the land movement, but teams continue to monitor the stretch. Drabinski said Monday there have not been any noticeable changes since the initial slide.

Caltrans teams this weekend installed concrete barriers along the highway’s center line and also added new temporary painted road lines to widen the northbound lane.

Advertisement

California Big Sur to be cut off again as damaged Highway 1 threatened by rain Communities and businesses stuck between two landslides on Highway 1 in Big Sur will again be cut off for at least two days, as officials temporarily halt the convoys Thursday and Friday for weather.

The partial roadway closure further limits access to the scenic highway through Big Sur, which is still recovering from other landslides last winter and earlier this season that closed a different stretch of the roadway about 40 miles south. The ongoing road damage in the two locations has effectively closed an almost 40-mile stretch of the highway to the general public, a devastating blow for the area’s tourism-based economy.

Caltrans officials hope to be able to fully open the northbound lane near Rocky Creek Bridge as soon as possible, with signalized, one-lane traffic.