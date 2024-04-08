Advertisement
California

What to know about today’s solar eclipse

August 2017 view of a solar eclipse from the top of Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Millions of people across the United States will collectively look up at the sky Monday to witness a rare total solar eclipse.

And although California won’t experience the phenomenon of totality, the state should still enjoy a partial eclipse that will feature the moon taking a bite out of the late-morning sun.

“It’s an opportunity to see firsthand our place in the universe,” said Paul Robertson, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at UC Irvine.

