What to know about today’s solar eclipse

Millions of people across the United States will collectively look up at the sky Monday to witness a rare total solar eclipse.

And although California won’t experience the phenomenon of totality, the state should still enjoy a partial eclipse that will feature the moon taking a bite out of the late-morning sun.

“It’s an opportunity to see firsthand our place in the universe,” said Paul Robertson, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at UC Irvine.

Check out all of The Times coverage: