L.A. to pay $9.5 million to settle lawsuit over ‘dangerously designed’ intersection

The city of Los Angeles will pay up to $9.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a woman who alleged that a poorly designed intersection was a cause of a traffic collision that injured her.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved the settlement amount for plaintiff Jean Yuna Horihata, whose car was struck by a vehicle in February 2021 at Oakshire Drive and Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills.

Days before, a traffic light pole had been damaged by a crash at the same intersection, said David Rudorfer, an attorney at Panish, Shea and Ravipudi who represented Horihata. The traffic light was damaged, so the city installed a temporary one on a pole on the side of the road, Rudorfer said.

Advertisement

Horihata was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander on Oakshire Drive shortly before 8 a.m., making a left turn toward the northbound side of Cahuenga Boulevard after the light turned green.

A driver in a 2004 Chevy truck traveling south on Cahuenga Boulevard failed to stop at the red light and struck Horihata’s car. The driver didn’t notice the temporary traffic light “until the last second,” said Rudorfer, adding that the placement of the temporary light made it difficult to see.

Horihata underwent neck surgery, according to Rudorfer. She alleged in her lawsuit that the intersection was “improperly and dangerously designed” by the city.

Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.