Metrolink awarded $1.3 million to develop AI-powered system to detect hazards on tracks

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Southern California’s commuter rail system $1.3 million to develop an artificial intelligence-powered security system to detect unexpected movement on Metrolink tracks.

The technology would aim to automatically slow down or stop a train when cameras and sensors verified the presence of a person, vehicle or debris, Metrolink said about the proposed “track intrusion detection” system. The technology would integrate with existing GPS that notifies train crew about a possible track danger, such as a homeless encampment or a pedestrian.

“If it succeeds, this project will not only improve the safety of our passengers and crew, it will directly benefit pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and everyone else who interacts with our system,” Los Angeles City Council President and Metrolink Board member Paul Krekorian said in a statement.

The current system, which is also linked to the U.S. earthquake-warning system, relies heavily on what people see and report in real time. While it accounts for human error by automatically stopping a train if an engineer does not respond to an alert, the new technology would create a predictive model to better understand substantial danger, Metrolink public relations manager Meredith Yeoman said.

Metrolink has so far purchased two AI-equipped cameras for the program, which will be tested during an 18-month window on a 1.5-mile stretch between Haskell Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard through Van Nuys and Panorama City. If successful, Metrolink could apply for a multi-million dollar grant to expand the program across its entire network.

Metrolink is the third largest commuter rail system in the country. Last year, it reported a passenger count of more than 184 million.

Passenger and freight trains on Metrolink service lines were involved in 53 vehicle and pedestrian “strikes” between July and December 2023, Metrolink said. Nearly half of those incidents were deemed suicides.

That total is a 39% increase from the previous year.

“This has the potential to be a game-changing technology for safety in the railroad industry,” Yeoman said about what would be a first-of-its kind program.

Metrolink said it’s also working with law enforcement, community groups and experts to increase track monitoring to prevent accidents.

The federal grant is part of the Biden administration’s plan to improve railroad safety nationwide. Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation announced a new rule that would require at least two crew members on all passenger and freight trains.