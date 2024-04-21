Suspect arrested in break-in at home of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

A man smashed a window and broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass early Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested without incident around 6:40 a.m., according to Capt. Kelly Muniz, the Los Angeles Police Department’s chief spokeswoman. Bass was home at the time of the incident. Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

“This morning at about 6:40 a.m., an intruder broke into Getty House through a window. Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” Zach Seidl, deputy mayor of communications, said in a statement.

Muniz said the suspect was being processed late Sunday afternoon, and it would be “a couple of hours” before she could release his name or details of his arrest.

Getty House, in the 600 block of Irving Boulevard in Windsor Square, is the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles.

This is the second time in three years Bass has been the victim of a break-in. While she was running for office in 2022, two men stole a pair of handguns from her Baldwin Vista home, bypassing cash and electronics and taking only the weapons. Patricio Munoz and Juan Espinoza pleaded no contest last year to burglary and grand theft of a firearm, and both received prison sentences.