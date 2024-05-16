Advertisement
California

An infant was abandoned at a Lomita store. Authorities are trying to ID the mother

Side by sid photos of an infant and a mom holding an infant.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an infant who was abandoned by her pregnant mother at a Lomita store this week.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
The sheriff’s department said in a written statement that the infant, described as a girl between 7 and 9 months, was left at a store Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Pacific Coast Highway by her pregnant mother.

A store employee told deputies that a pregnant woman had walked into the store and placed the infant in a shopping cart. At some point, the woman left the store and got into a taxi, leaving the child behind in the shopping cart.

The department released photos of the infant and the pregnant mother hoping that the public may recognize and identify them.

Sheriff‘s officials said for now, the infant has been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lomita Sheriff’s Station at (310) 539-1661.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

