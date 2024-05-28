Hollywood makeup artist recovering after alleged brutal attack by ex-boyfriend

A 35-year-old Hollywood makeup artist is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in her home by an ex-boyfriend, friends of the artist alleged.

Allie Shehorn was attacked in the early morning of May 23 at her Shadow Hills home by a man whom, days before, she had filed a restraining order against, friends said in a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for her medical expenses. Her friends said she was the victim of domestic violence and that the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed by police, was arrested and released days prior to the stabbing.

Shehorn’s film credits as a makeup artist include “Rebel Moon,” “Family Switch” and “Babylon,” according to her IMDB profile. She underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries and was in the ICU for several days but was released to a different part of the hospital as of Tuesday, according to her friends’ notes on GoFundMe.

She was intubated after her surgery, but friends shared photos of her in the following days from her hospital room, where she was shown without any breathing tubes.

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love,” the GoFundMe page states. “No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie.”

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that detectives and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing victim in the Shadow Hills neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. May 23. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to law enforcement.

The suspect who allegedly attacked Shehorn, the GoFundMe post states, is an actor whom she met on the set of “Rebel Moon.” Friends described him as a background actor.

“I knew him first hand for two years and was and still am in shock that this happened. This person was a part of a lot of people’s life and seemed stable,” her friend Jed Dornoff wrote in the GoFundMe post. “This came as a surprise to me and others who were close to Allie and him.”

On her social media accounts, Shehorn has shared photos of herself working with actors on both small and large film productions, applying makeup and prosthetic features. She also shared images of her intricate sidewalk chalk art.

Dornoff wrote that Shehorn’s attacker was detained by law enforcement in Texas at the Mexican border. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.