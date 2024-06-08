Advertisement
California

Photos: Trump supporters and demonstrators gather at fundraisers in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach

A Donald Trump supporter stands outside a home in Beverly Hills
A Donald Trump supporter stands outside a home in Beverly Hills, where the ex-president held a fundraiser Friday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Photography by 
Wally Skalij and Myung J. Chun
Share

More than 100 supporters of former President Trump gathered in Newport Beach early Saturday morning, cheering for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and hoping to catch a glimpse of his motorcade en route to an exclusive fundraiser on gated Harbor Island. People waved flags that read “Trump 2024” and a banner that read “Never Surrender!” and “We stand united with Trump!”

On Friday evening, Trump headlined a fundraiser at the Beverly Hills Italianate mansion of Lee Samson, a longtime philanthropist who is on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition. He has hosted many fundraisers for GOP politicians over the years, including one for Trump in 2019 that raised $5 million and another in 2020 with the then-president’s daughter Ivanka supporting his reelection that raised $2 million.

Onlookers stand along a street while a motorcycle officer rides by.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Onlookers stand across the street from a home that held a fundraiser for Donald Trump in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Vehicles drive down a street while onlookers wave.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Donald Trump leaves a home that held a fundraiser for his campaign Friday.

Donald Trump waves to fans as he leaves a home that held a fundraiser.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Donald Trump waves to fans as he leaves a home in Beverly Hills on Friday.

A demonstrator argues with a Trump supporter along a street.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrator Robin Dominguez, right, argues with a Trump supporter in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Trump supporters with signs and flags wave along a road.
Trump supporters at Jamboree Rd and East Coast Hwy in Newport Beach on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The former president is attending a fundraiser in Newport Beach.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters gather at Jamboree Road and East Coast Highway in Newport Beach on Saturday.

More to Read

California

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement