Hundreds rally in Long Beach to protest President Trump and Elon Musk

Protesters are in front of Long Beach City Hall for the nationwide “Not My President’s Day” protest on Monday.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Long Beach for a “Not My President” rally on Presidents Day to protest the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s role in it.

Outside City Hall, protesters waved American and Mexican flags and homemade signs with messages such as “Impeach Trump,” “Felon + Elon = Treason” and “I’ve seen smarter cabinets at Ikea.”

Demonstrators said they were dismayed by the flurry of executive orders President Trump has signed since he took office last month, particularly ones aimed at overhauling the country’s climate policies, immigration system and reproductive rights.

“I strongly stand against the majority of what the current administration stands for,” said Amanda Salemi, 40, who was holding a sign that said “People Over Profit” and had a large rainbow flag tucked into her pants pocket.

Alexis Linnea, who declined to give a last name, confronts a counter protester in front of Long Beach City Hall for the nationwide “Not My President’s Day” protest. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

“I believe in democracy, not fascism, not a ruler or king,” the Long Beach business operations manager said. “Our country is at risk, and I’m looking for any way I can get involved.”

Denise Trutanich and Esther Duran, both 73 and friends since high school, arrived with lawn chairs after receiving text alerts about the event.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve protested — like, the Vietnam War,” Trutanich said. “I’m so downtrodden by this whole thing. I feel like we’re going backwards.”

A Tesla drives past protesters gathering in front of City Hall. Protesters demonstrated against both President Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Team. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

For the first two hours, activists gave short speeches as passing motorists honked their horns. Anthony Bryson of SoCal Uprising, who helped organize the rally, led the crowd through several rounds of: “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go. Hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go.”

Demonstrators began to march along Ocean Boulevard in midafternoon, with some heated arguments breaking out as they encountered vocal Trump supporters on the nearly two-mile route. Two women on a balcony draped an American flag and a red banner with the words “Trump 2024. Take America back” over the railing.

Like many who joined the rally, Duran expressed scorn for Musk’s high-profile role as a “special government employee” in the Department of Government Efficiency, which has aggressively slashed spending and jobs at federal agencies.

“Who is Elon Musk to even have a position?” said Duran, who held a sign that said “Elon Must Go.”

The Long Beach demonstration rally was one of many similar protests around the country Monday. In California, demonstrators also gathered in downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and Camarillo.

Many of the events were put together by the 50501 Movement, a group of grassroots organizers aiming to “uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.”

