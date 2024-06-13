Police find casings from Walt Disney Concert Hall shooting but no known victim

Police responded to Walt Disney Concert Hall after reports of a shooting on Thursday.

Los Angeles police found evidence of a shooting at or around Walt Disney Concert Hall on Thursday evening, though officers did not locate anyone who was wounded.

Police responded to the 100 block of Grand Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. after reports of a group fighting and a possible shooting, LAPD Officer Kevin Terzes said.

Officers recovered shell casings in the area, he said, but found no victims. Terzes did not know where exactly the casings were found.

Advertisement

Police said on X that Grand Avenue and Hope Street were closed between 1st and 2nd streets due to the investigation.