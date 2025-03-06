Two teens shot near James Monroe High School in North Hills

James Monroe High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after two teenagers were shot at a bus stop, police said.

Two teenagers were shot near James Monroe High School on Thursday morning after they were approached by five suspects at a bus stop, police said.

The shooting prompted the North Hills campus to go on lockdown as Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene.

The shooting was reported at 9:30 a.m. at a bus stop near Nordhoff Street and Orion Avenue, where two boys, between the ages of 15 and 16 years old, were waiting for a bus, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The two victims were approached by five suspects and shot, Madison said.

The suspects were seen fleeing west from the scene, while the victims fled east.

The two teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital and are stable, Madison said.

The victims have been uncooperative in the investigation, he said, and a description of the suspects was not available.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials sent an alert to parents informing them of the lockdown, which has since been lifted.

“Los Angeles School Police was called to our campus after individuals off-campus sustained injuries,” the alert read. “Our campus is safe and open for instruction.”