California

Contaminated weed in you

By Lorena Iñiguez Elebee
 and Paige St. John
A Los Angeles Times investigation shows how the toxic elements make their way first into the plant, then the products and finally the users. Cannabis’ accelerated growth and respiration rate cause it to act like an unnatural sponge. It takes up and concentrates heavy metals and pesticides in the soil and air — even trace amounts that drift on the wind from nearby farms or seep out of treated wood and old drywall. The process of making vape oils can concentrate these chemicals tenfold. Consuming weed that is contaminated with dangerous chemicals can have severe impacts on health including neurological damage, endocrine disruption, reproductive harm, loss of appetite, weakness and heart failure.

