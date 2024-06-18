Advertisement
Man arrested in connection with firebombing UC Berkeley police car during campus protests

An aerial view of Sproul Hall and Sproul Plaza, where multicolored tents are pitched and students walk to and from class
Students and community activists camp out in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus to protest the war in Gaza on April 26.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A man was arrested Monday in connection with the firebombing of a UC Berkeley Police Department vehicle and three other arson attacks at the height of pro-Palestinian protests on the Berkeley campus, authorities announced.

Casey Robert Goonan, 34, was booked into Alameda County jail on suspicionof arson and possession and use of destructive devices, according to a Cal Fire news release. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

The attacks occurred in June but Cal Fire didn’t include further details, including whether anyone was injured in the attacks. The incident were investigated by Cal Fire’s Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit, the UC Berkeley Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

California

Pro-Palestinian supporters who had been protesting on the Berkeley campus have claimed responsibility for the firebombing. In a post last week on Indybay.org, a group called Student Intifada wrote: “UCLA students were attacked last night, so we retaliated with a firebomb on UCB campus.”

“NOT SURE WHAT BUILDING IT EVEN WAS. HONESTLY DONT REALLY CARE,” according to the post. “EVERY SINGLE BUILDING ON THE UC BERKELEY CAMPUS DESERVES TO BE INCINERATED FOLLOWING THE UC SYSTEM’S TREATMENT OF STUDENT PROTESTORS.”

A social media account called Escalate Network also posted on X in support of Anderson:

“In the coming days, fundraiser information and other next steps will emerge from movement defense collectives in California. We should all be uplifting them and sharing them with our bases. We will defend those who fight! Free Palestine.”

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

