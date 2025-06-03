Advertisement
Two children injured in Inglewood after suspect flees police and crashes, authorities say

An image from KTLA's coverage of a car whose driver allegedly fled police and crashed into another vehicle in Inglewood.
An image from KTLA’s live coverage of a vehicle whose driver is suspected of fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle after allegedly running a red light at Centinela and La Brea avenues in Inglewood.
(KTLA)
By Christopher Buchanan

A carjacking suspect was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and evading arrest Tuesday after he allegedly led police on a brief chase with two children in his vehicle and then crashed into another car.

On Tuesday morning, Culver City police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Aaron Flenoy, an Inglewood man who had an outstanding warrant with a bail amount of $5.7 million for felony carjacking and ex-felon weapons charges from 2023, according to a Culver City Police Department news release.

There were four people in the car during the stop; Flenoy, Timberline Davenport, 33, who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, and two children ages 5 and 9, the release said.

Flenoy initially stopped, but then fled and struck another vehicle after running a red light at Centinella and La Brea avenues in Inglewood, said Jennifer Atenza, the Police Department’s public information officer .

“There was a short pursuit — maybe less than two minutes, a very short distance,” Atenza said. “All of the passengers transported in that vehicle were transported to the hospital for evaluation.”

The two children were immediately transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Atenza said. According to the release, the driver in the car that was hit sustained no injuries, while Flenoy and Davenport suffered minor injuries.

Flenoy and Davenport also may face charges of outstanding warrants and child endangerment, the release said.

Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.

