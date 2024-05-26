Advertisement
Climate & Environment

14-year-old girl out walking on holiday weekend in Newport Beach is fatally struck by car

A white pickup truck and a dark sedan are seen in an aerial view of a city intersection at night.
Police are seen at the site of the fatal accident Saturday in Newport Beach.
(KCAL News)
By Tony BriscoeStaff Writer 
A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car as she was walking in Newport Beach over the Memorial Day weekend, according to police.

Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Newport Beach police received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a car near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street. First responders who were dispatched to the site of the crash pronounced the 14-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Her identity was not released by authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Alcazar, a 30-year-old Fontana resident, was interviewed by police near the accident scene and was later arrested on suspicion of traffic-related homicide. Police say alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to contact Newport Beach Police Department traffic investigator Nick Farris at nfarris@npbp.org.

Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

