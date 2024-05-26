14-year-old girl out walking on holiday weekend in Newport Beach is fatally struck by car
A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car as she was walking in Newport Beach over the Memorial Day weekend, according to police.
Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Newport Beach police received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a car near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street. First responders who were dispatched to the site of the crash pronounced the 14-year-old victim dead at the scene.
Her identity was not released by authorities.
The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Alcazar, a 30-year-old Fontana resident, was interviewed by police near the accident scene and was later arrested on suspicion of traffic-related homicide. Police say alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to contact Newport Beach Police Department traffic investigator Nick Farris at nfarris@npbp.org.