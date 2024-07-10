Advertisement
California

Is relentless California heat wave finally ending? Slight cooling on tap for weekend

Hugo Pasifuentes wipes sweat from his brow as he and other crew members remove trash from an area in L.A. County.
Hugo Pasifuentes wipes sweat from his brow as he and other crew members remove trash from an area in L.A. County.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share via

Californians could soon feel a bit of relief after almost two weeks of an oppressive heat wave that has relentlessly broiled the state and set several temperature records.

“A cooldown should start on Friday, [and last] at least through the weekend,” said John Dumas, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “But when you start out more than 10 degrees above normal, it will still feel quite warm.”

Most of Southern California can expect to see a few degrees of cooling each day, beginning Friday through Monday, Dumas said — though some areas, including the Antelope Valley, will remain in the triple digits.

Advertisement

The ridge of high pressure, known as a heat dome, that has driven the extreme temperatures has parked itself over California and its eastern neighbors since early last week. But forecasters say it will begin to shift eastward by the end of the week.

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JULY 8, 2024: Tourists walk through cooling misters as the temperature reaches 118 degrees on July 8, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Temperature records shattered across the West as intense heat wave drags on

Here is a list of temperature records broken during this long-duration, extreme heat wave broiling California and the West.

July 10, 2024

“Until it does, we’re going to be hot, hot, hot,” said Dan Berc, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Las Vegas.

Potentially record-breaking and dangerous highs are still forecast across much of the region through Friday.

Temperatures in Lancaster and Palmdale soared to more than 110 degrees Tuesday, the cities’ sixth consecutive day at or above that mark — doubling the length of the prior record. Barstow-Daggett Airport in the Mojave Desert again tied its all-time high at 118 degrees on Tuesday, and several locations set record highs for July 9, according to the National Weather Service.

That pattern will likely continue for the next few days.

THERMAL, CA - JULY 11: Sergio Lopez, 45, working around his mobile home under blazing sun cools off by pouring cold water over on his head Oasis Mobil Home Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Thermal, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: California is facing another record-breaking hot summer. We aren’t ready

Extreme heat is the nation’s deadliest climate hazard. State leaders need to move much faster to protect residents and workers from the growing threat.

June 5, 2024

“Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed,” the weather service warned, urging residents to take the extreme heat seriously. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!”

Excessive heat warnings across southwestern California remain in effect through Thursday night, with highs up to 108 possible for much of the Inland Empire and coastal valleys and mountains.

Advertisement

In Northern California, most heat advisories will remain in effect slightly longer, through Friday, with the Bay Area mountains, Sacramento Valley and surrounding areas bracing for a second peak of heat Thursday and “widespread major to locally extreme heat risk anticipated,” forecasters warned.

Parts of the state, including the Antelope Valley and much of the San Joaquin Valley, will remain under severe heat warnings through Saturday.

“A cooling trend is expected by Friday and the weekend but temperatures will remain well above normal inland,” National Weather Service officials wrote in a Wednesday forecast. “High pressure aloft continues to impact the forecast area, with dangerously hot weather continuing across the majority of the region through at least Thursday.”

More to Read

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentBreaking News
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement