Temperature records shattered across the West as intense heat wave drags on

Tourists walk through cooling misters as the temperature reaches 118 degrees Monday in Palm Springs. The city on Friday hit 124 degrees, its highest temperature in recorded history.

California and the West are still days away from the end of the current heat wave, which has brought oppressive and dangerous temperatures to many areas for almost a week.

In a Monday forecast, the National Weather Service described the situation as a “seemingly never-ending heat wave,” with heat warnings remaining in place for much of the state’s interior through Saturday. In some cases, the heat has already been deadly, and officials are urging people to take the extreme heat seriously.

The length and magnitude of this heat wave has repeatedly been described as unprecedented, setting several records for high temperatures across the Golden State and the Western U.S.

Here’s a list of some of those records, according to data and reports from the National Weather Service.

All-time records

These locations endured their highest temperatures or most sustained heat misery since the National Weather Service began collecting such data.



Barstow tied its all-time record on both Monday and Sunday, hitting 118 degrees.

Palmdale and Lancaster on Monday experienced a record fifth straight day of temperatures at or above 110 degrees, surpassing the prior record of three days for both Antelope Valley cities. But wait, there’s more — officials say the streak is expected to continue the rest of the week, with highs forecast over 110 until Friday.

Lancaster tied its all-time record high Sunday, hitting 115 degrees.

Las Vegas on Sunday smashed its record high temperature by three degrees, hitting 120 for the first time since recordkeeping began in 1937.

Las Vegas is also expected to break its all-time record for consecutive days at or above 110 degrees, hitting five days in a row Monday. It’s forecast to remain just as hot through next week, which would beat the prior 10-day streak.

Bishop tied its all-time high at 111 degrees Sunday.

In Humboldt County, Alderpoint hit 113 degrees Sunday, passing its past all-time record of 112; Hoopa hit 114 degrees, surpassing the prior high of 111; and Redway hit 116 degrees, inching past the prior mark of 115.

In Mendocino County, Covelo hit 117, beating its prior all-time high of 115.

Redding on Saturday hit an all-time high of 119 degrees.

Palmdale set a record high Saturday at 115 degrees.

Palm Springs on Friday hit 124 degrees, its highest temperature in recorded history.

Daily records

In addition to the all-time highs, a number of locations recently set records for the highest temperature recorded on that day of the year.

Highest temperature ever for July 6 (with the prior for that date, if available)



Death Valley: 128 degrees

Red Bluff: 118 degrees (111 in 2007)

Barstow-Daggett Airport: 117 degrees

Ukiah: 117 degrees

Notchko: 117 degrees

Redway: 116 degrees

Lancaster: 115 degrees (111 in 1989)

Sacramento: 113 degrees (105 in 1989)

Stockton: 111 degrees (104 in 1989)

Livermore: 111 degrees (109 in 1905)

Modesto: 110 degrees (106 in 2007)

Bishop: 108 degrees

King City: 102 degrees (99 in 2018)

Highest temperature ever for July 7



Las Vegas: 120 degrees

Palmdale: 114 degrees (110 in 1989)

Bishop: 111 degrees

Highest temperature ever for July 8

