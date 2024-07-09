Temperature records shattered across the West as intense heat wave drags on
California and the West are still days away from the end of the current heat wave, which has brought oppressive and dangerous temperatures to many areas for almost a week.
In a Monday forecast, the National Weather Service described the situation as a “seemingly never-ending heat wave,” with heat warnings remaining in place for much of the state’s interior through Saturday. In some cases, the heat has already been deadly, and officials are urging people to take the extreme heat seriously.
The length and magnitude of this heat wave has repeatedly been described as unprecedented, setting several records for high temperatures across the Golden State and the Western U.S.
Here’s a list of some of those records, according to data and reports from the National Weather Service.
All-time records
These locations endured their highest temperatures or most sustained heat misery since the National Weather Service began collecting such data.
- Barstow tied its all-time record on both Monday and Sunday, hitting 118 degrees.
- Palmdale and Lancaster on Monday experienced a record fifth straight day of temperatures at or above 110 degrees, surpassing the prior record of three days for both Antelope Valley cities. But wait, there’s more — officials say the streak is expected to continue the rest of the week, with highs forecast over 110 until Friday.
- Lancaster tied its all-time record high Sunday, hitting 115 degrees.
- Las Vegas on Sunday smashed its record high temperature by three degrees, hitting 120 for the first time since recordkeeping began in 1937.
- Las Vegas is also expected to break its all-time record for consecutive days at or above 110 degrees, hitting five days in a row Monday. It’s forecast to remain just as hot through next week, which would beat the prior 10-day streak.
- Bishop tied its all-time high at 111 degrees Sunday.
- In Humboldt County, Alderpoint hit 113 degrees Sunday, passing its past all-time record of 112; Hoopa hit 114 degrees, surpassing the prior high of 111; and Redway hit 116 degrees, inching past the prior mark of 115.
- In Mendocino County, Covelo hit 117, beating its prior all-time high of 115.
- Redding on Saturday hit an all-time high of 119 degrees.
- Palmdale set a record high Saturday at 115 degrees.
- Palm Springs on Friday hit 124 degrees, its highest temperature in recorded history.
Daily records
In addition to the all-time highs, a number of locations recently set records for the highest temperature recorded on that day of the year.
Highest temperature ever for July 6 (with the prior for that date, if available)
- Death Valley: 128 degrees
- Red Bluff: 118 degrees (111 in 2007)
- Barstow-Daggett Airport: 117 degrees
- Ukiah: 117 degrees
- Notchko: 117 degrees
- Redway: 116 degrees
- Lancaster: 115 degrees (111 in 1989)
- Sacramento: 113 degrees (105 in 1989)
- Stockton: 111 degrees (104 in 1989)
- Livermore: 111 degrees (109 in 1905)
- Modesto: 110 degrees (106 in 2007)
- Bishop: 108 degrees
- King City: 102 degrees (99 in 2018)
Highest temperature ever for July 7
- Las Vegas: 120 degrees
- Palmdale: 114 degrees (110 in 1989)
- Bishop: 111 degrees
Highest temperature ever for July 8
- Needles: 123 degrees (120 in 2017)
- Palm Springs: 122 degrees (119 in 1958)
- Borrego Springs: 120 degrees (117 in 1976)
- Las Vegas: 115 degrees (114 in 2021)
- Lancaster: 113 degrees (111 in 2008)
- Palmdale: 112 degrees (110 from 2008)
- Bishop: 110 degrees (109 in 2021)
- Madera: 110 degrees (107 in 1932)
- Merced: 109 degrees (108 in 1921)
- Big Bear: 92 degrees (91 in 2002)
- South Lake Tahoe: 91 degrees (89 in 2017)
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.