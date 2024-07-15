Missing girl found dead at San José recycling center after father’s body was found in San Francisco

The San José Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found at a recycling center a day after she had been reported missing by her mother — and two days after her father’s lifeless body was found in another city.

The tragic series of events began Thursday night, when Chrystal Obi reported her daughter Ellie Lorenzo missing after learning that Ellie’s father had been found dead in San Francisco, according to the Fremont Police Department. Authorities had not released the father’s name as of Monday evening.

Press Release: Missing Child Ellie Lorenzo



Today (July 12, 2024), at about 12:25 p.m., Fremont Police Department received a missing person’s report of a 3-year-old female from the child's biological mother. According to the information received from the mother, the child was… pic.twitter.com/WHlxuUgGWj — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) July 13, 2024

Advertisement

The department said in a written statement that the mother, who lives in Mountain View, did not know the whereabouts of Ellie, who was last seen at her father’s apartment in Fremont. Police checked the apartment but did not find the girl there.

The following day, the San José Police Department reported that it had discovered Ellie’s body at a recycling center in San José. Authorities have not released any information about the cause of death for either Ellie or her father.

“Our department is saddened to learn Ellie has not survived,” Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington said in the statement. “Our hearts are heavy for Ellie’s family, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time.”

According to ABC7, Ellie’s mother released a statement describing her daughter as a charming, funny and smart girl who liked to dance and meet new people.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our dear sweet Ellie,” the statement read in part. “Ellie’s life was full of so many people who loved her so much and will miss her beyond words can explain.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to cover funeral expenses for Ellie’s family.

Advertisement

Fremont police said the homicide investigation is being handled by the San José Police Department.