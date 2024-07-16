Mother charged with murder in twin boys’ fentanyl-related deaths

Police and paramedics were called to this apartment building on Sherman Way in the Winnetka neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday morning. Two 3-year-old toddlers were found in cardiac arrest following a possible drug overdose, according to the LAPD.

The mother of twin 3-year-old boys who died last week after authorities say they were exposed to drugs laced with fentanyl has been charged with murder and child abuse.

“These innocent boys reportedly came into contact with fentanyl, an opioid that has wreaked havoc across our communities,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges Tuesday. “The deadly capabilities of fentanyl cannot be overstated, and it is our collective responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves. My office is committed to holding accountable anyone who exposes vulnerable children to such dangerous substances.”

Jestice James, 22, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse in the deaths of her sons, Josiah and Jestine, according to the L.A. County aistrict attorney. She is being held in jail in lieu of $4-million bail.

The toddlers were found unresponsive at their Canoga Park home Thursday and were rushed to the hospital, where Josiah was pronounced dead. Jestine arrived in critical condition and died two days later.

California In the fentanyl crisis, infants and toddlers become unsuspecting victims In Bakersfield, a 2-year-old died from acute fentanyl toxicity, and his father has been charged with murder. In California, there were 11 fentanyl-related deaths for children younger than 5 in 2023, according to preliminary data.

Prosecutors did not release details about what linked the mother to the deadly drugs or the children’s access to them. However, Los Angeles police said last week that no other residents at the family’s home were under investigation.

“This tragedy is part of a disturbing trend where babies and toddlers are increasingly becoming victims of the opioid crisis,” Gascón said.

Officials and doctors across the state have recently pointed to a rise in young children who have been killed by fentanyl, an extremely potent and addictive synthetic opioid that is considered Los Angeles’ deadliest drug.

Earlier this year, a 2-year-old boy in Lancaster died after being exposed to the drug during a visit with his mother that had been approved by Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services.