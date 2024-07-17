Man filmed in S.F. yelling at Waymo car. Then he attacked the person who filmed him, police say

SFPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault of a person who filmed man shouting at Waymo vehicle on July 5. (SFPD)

San Francisco police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking a cognitively impaired person who filmed him shouting at a self-driving Waymo vehicle, according to authorities.

The man, between 25 to 30 years old, was shouting at a Waymo car on the 2300 block of Buchanan Street at 1 a.m. July 5, according to a police department news release.

The video, provided by the victim to the police and shared with the public, ends before the man allegedly attacks the other person, authorities said.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull, police said. He was hospitalized after police rendered medical aid. His family told police that he is cognitively impaired.

The man in the video can be seen blocking a Waymo vehicle, which was occupied by a passenger, according to the department news release.

“You’re no better than me,” the man can be heard telling the Waymo car in the video, which was posted online by San Francisco police.

The person filming the video then tells the man he should let the car pass. The suspect moved away from the car, lunged multiple times at the victim and then assaulted him, police said.

The assailant was a white man with facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark backward baseball cap, blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers and carrying a white bag.

Police have asked anyone with information about the investigation to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or via Text a Tip at TIP411.