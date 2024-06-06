YouTuber’s ‘Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks’ stunt brings federal charge

An image presented in the federal indictment of Suk Min Choi, 24, of Studio City shows fireworks being discharged from a helicopter toward a car on the ground.

An influencer from the San Fernanado Valley was charged with a federal crime Thursday in connection with a YouTube video of two women shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini from a helicopter, the Justice Department announced.

Suk Min Choi, 24, also known as “Alex Choi,” of Studio City, was indicted on one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft in connection with a video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks,” according to a department news release. Choi was arrested Wednesday and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to Choi’s arrest affidavit, on July 4, 2023, Choi posted a YouTube video showing himself pressing a “fire missiles” button with two women flying in a helicopter over El Mirage Dry Lakebed, causing fireworks to shoot at a Lamborghini sports car on the ground.

The video has behind-the-scenes footage of how Choi shot the stunt, including clips of him coordinating the shoot, according to the affidavit. Choi also thanks a camera company for “being a part of my crazy stupid ideas.” Choi is also seen in other parts of the video standing next to the helicopter and holding a firework.

The video ends with someone asking if they would film again and Choi allegedly responding, “No, that’s it. We’re out of fireworks, right?”

Officials believe that Choi allegedly committed the crime in June 2023 and didn’t have a permit to film a scene using fireworks on a helicopter. He allegedly bought the fireworks in Nevada because they were illegal in California.

The video has since been removed from Choi’s social media platforms, but snippets of it are still online.