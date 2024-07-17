Rapper Slim 400’s killer sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting

Rapper Slim 400 onstage at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2018.

A Los Angeles superior court judge sentenced a man to 32 years in prison for killing rapper Slim 400.

Born Vincent Cohran Jr., Slim 400 was 33 years old when he was fatally shot outside his Inglewood home by Michael Lanell Terry. Hours before the shooting, Slim 400 had released a music video for his track “Caviar Gold” on Instagram.

Terry shot Slim 400 while he was getting out of his car and pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to using a firearm and having a felony strike for a prior conviction, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office announced in a news release.

On Tuesday, Judge Altus Hudson sentenced Terry in an Inglewood courthouse.

A second person, Tamra Lynn Bell, has also pleaded guilty to felony accessory after the fact in the killing and is scheduled to be sentenced next year.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Mr. Cohran, an artist in the Los Angeles community who was taken far too soon by a tragic act of gun violence,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement.

Born in Germany and raised in Compton, Slim 400 was known for songs such as “Goapele,” featuring YG, and “Piru,” featuring YG and Redrum 187.

In 2019, Slim 400 was shot nine times in Compton and survived the attack after undergoing surgery and a 15-day stay in the hospital.

Several months before his death in December 2021, Slim 400 described in an interview that he saw a “black light, or a dark cloud” after the 2019 shooting.

“It was dark, and I was just kind of reminiscing with my homies,” he said.

In an interview with Nick Cannon, Slim 400 talked about his recovery in the hospital.

“I was basically talking to God. ‘Look, get me up out of here. I’m going to do right, bro. I ain’t going to be in the streets. I ain’t going to be doing the dumb stuff. Just give me another chance to show you that I can do better,’” he said.