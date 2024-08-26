‘A Ponzi scheme’?: Jury left to decide Tom Girardi’s fate in fraud trial

Former attorney Tom Girardi appears at the U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles earlier this month. He faces federal charges that he pilfered funds from his clients in order to finance his lifestyle.

A victim of a gas explosion that killed his girlfriend. A client injured by a medical device. A woman who lost her husband in a boating accident. Another whose 1-year-old son became paraplegic after a drunk driver hit the family car.

They had all gone to Tom Girardi’s law firm, trusting and believing that he would help them get the settlements they deserved, Assistant U.S. Atty. Ali Moghaddas told jurors in closing arguments Monday.

Instead, Moghaddas said, all were further victimized by Girardi — once a legal legend who is on trial on four counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors have accused Girardi of stealing more than $15 million from four clients between 2010 and 2020.

Advertisement

“He picked these people in the darkest hour of their life and told them what he thought they’d believe,” Moghaddas told the jury on the 12th day of the trial. “What you saw in this case is, for years, the defendant was running a Ponzi scheme.”

For nearly two hours, Deputy Public Defender Charles Snyder pushed back on the government’s case Monday, laying the blame for a massive case of fraud at the feet of Chris Kamon, the former chief financial officer for the now-closed law firm, Girardi Keese.

The defense lawyers accused Kamon of stealing more than $50 million from the firm. There was a scheme to steal from clients during that 10-year time frame, Snyder said, but it wasn’t Girardi’s.

Advertisement

“This was Mr. Kamon’s scheme,” Snyder said. “This was absolutely not [Girardi’s] fraud.”

Kamon is also charged with wire fraud in connection with the theft of client money, along with a separate case in which he is accused of embezzling funds from the firm to finance the purchase of homes and a $20,000-per-month payment to his girlfriend.

“There is no question Mr. Kamon is guilty,” Moghaddas said during his closing argument. “He will face his day in court. But today is not Mr. Kamon’s day.”

The closing arguments Monday capped off an at-times emotional trial that had stretched into its third week and included surprising testimony from Girardi in his own defense, denying that he’d misled clients and saying they got paid every penny they were owed.

Advertisement

Prosecutors called several of the firm’s former clients to the stand; they described Girardi as a famous lawyer in whom they had fully placed their trust.

There was Joseph Ruigomez, who won a settlement of more than $50 million for burns he suffered in the San Bruno, Calif., gas explosion. Judy Selberg, who got a $500,000 settlement after her husband died in a boating accident. Erika Saldana, for whom the firm secured a $17.5-million settlement after the woman’s 1-year-old son had been badly injured after a drunk driver crashed into their car in 2015.

Emails presented during trial, from clients to law firm employees, illustrated the difficulties for clients as payments lagged. Selberg said she desperately needed the nearly $300,000 she was owed to pay bills, including property taxes. Josefina Hernandez, who was waiting on settlement funds related to her pelvic mesh lawsuit, said her bank account was in the red. Saldana said her family needed it to buy a new house with more space for her son.

Saldana, who at times testified in tears, said in an email to a partner at the law firm that the family had held off on buying a hospital bed their son desperately needed because their apartment was too small. She gave her son baths on his bed because of the struggle to fit him into the shower.

“We have already lost so many opportunities to buy a house,” Saldana wrote in an April 2020 email to Girardi and another partner at the firm. “It’s been almost a year since our case settled and we still haven’t received the balance of our settlement.”

Girardi, she testified, at times in tears, gave varying excuses as to why they could not get the money: Her son’s trust wasn’t established yet. There was a tax issue with the IRS. A judge didn’t want to sign off on the release of the money.

Advertisement

The more it stretched out, Saldana testified, it felt like “reopening a wound” they had tried to close.

The family never received an outstanding $1 million they were owed.

During his trial, Girardi took notes as former clients testified and occasionally appeared to confer with his attorneys. At times, Girardi joked with court staff.

“Got a good doorman here,” Girardi said to the courtroom clerk, as he held the door open for Girardi after a break one day.

Girardi’s lawyers also contended their client was mentally incompetent, unable to assist his own attorneys — let alone retain any short-term memory — and in the throes of progressive cognitive decline. A federal judge last year ruled he was fit to stand trial.

Girardi’s federal public defenders called more than 10 witnesses, including Dr. Helena Chui, who testified that Girardi has dementia; his former housekeeper of about 20 years; and his secretaries at the law firm.

Their last witness was Girardi himself, and one of his lawyers, Samuel Cross, seemed to test his client’s mental acuity for jurors.

Advertisement

“Is your law firm still open, Tom?” Cross asked.

“Yes,” Girardi said.

“Tom, what’s my name,” the lawyer asked.

“I have no idea,” Girardi replied. “Bad, mean, terrible, it’s one of those.”

At times, Girardi testified, funds were withheld from clients because of medical liens, clients going through divorce, or drug issues. Girardi said the holdbacks were “not for me to take the money.”

Former clients of Girardi Keese were in the audience during the trial, including one from decades past.

Danny Barnes, who said Girardi stole money from him and other Lockheed workers in the 1990s, called the trial the “tip of the iceberg.”

“We’ve been chasing him for 30 years,” Barnes said during the first week of trial. “The dude is the devil.”