49ers’ Ricky Pearsall may make debut seven weeks after being shot: ‘Waiting for that moment’

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall sits on the bench during the second half of a Sept. 29 game against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium.

Ricky Pearsall is close to making his NFL debut.

In fact, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver could take the field for the first time very soon — as in this weekend, less than two months after he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square district.

Pearsall began practicing with the team Monday. Four days later, San Francisco general manager John Lynch was asked during a radio appearance whether there’s a chance the rookie would see the field Sunday, when the 49ers host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

“Absolutely there’s a chance,” Lynch said Friday on KNBR-AM (680) in San Francisco.”He’s had a good practice week.”

After playing three years with Arizona State and two with Florida, Pearsall was selected by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. On Aug. 31, nine days before the start of the season, Pearsall was walking to his car alone when police say he was shot by a 17-year-old boy trying to rob him.

A bullet entered Pearsall’s chest and exited his back but missed his vital organs, according to a social media post by his mother, Erin. He was hospitalized overnight and was able to return to the 49ers facility two days after the incident. At the team’s season-opener Sept. 9, a smiling and energetic Pearsall took part in a ceremony honoring the first responders and doctors who helped save his life.

This week, the 49ers opened a window for Pearsall to begin practicing while he remains on the non-football injury list. They have three weeks to decide when to activate him.

“To Ricky’s credit, after just a horrific situation, he responded extremely well physically and attacked the work to get himself back and just kept working,” Lynch said. “[He] did everything he could to the side to the point where it was time to kind of unleash him and open a window.”

Lynch added: “He had been waiting for that moment for a long time.”

After tiring quickly Monday and a scheduled off day Tuesday, Lynch said, Pearsall “stacked two really good practices” in a row.

“So we gotta see how he responds today,” Lynch said. “We’ll make a decision as to whether he’s out there [Sunday], but I think it’s trending in a good direction.

“Can’t say enough about the kid and the way he’s handled this whole deal. And there’s a reason we picked him where we picked him. He’s a really good football player who we believed is gonna help this team now and into the future. And, you know, that could start this weekend.”

The 49ers (3-3) could use the help, particularly if leading receiver Jauan Jennings is unable to play with a hip injury, as they try to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in February.

But, Lynch said, “We won’t rush it. We won’t put too much on him. But I think at the right time he’s gonna contribute and contribute in a big way for our team.”