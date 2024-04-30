The scrappiest place on Earth? Altercation at Disney California Adventure leads to ejection

The “World of Color” show at Disney California Adventure features music and Disney and Pixar movies projected onto huge water fountains.

The fight played out for all to see, including a girl wearing a Disney princess dress.

A group of women attacked another woman lying on the ground at Disney California Adventure Park, resulting in at least one person being ejected from the theme park, according to authorities.

The April 23 brawl was recorded and posted to Instagram and shared by the account SantaAnaProblems. The poster provided no details about who or what provoked the attack or its aftermath.

The guest who started the fight was told they were trespassing and removed from the property, according to a Disneyland spokesperson, who added that any type of violence would not be tolerated at the theme park. Anaheim Police responded to the theme park sometime after 5 p.m. to assist Disneyland security, Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock told the Southern California News Group, but no arrests were made.

The Anaheim Police Department did not immediately respond to the Times request for comment.

In the video, several women can be seen huddled around a person on the ground as they repeatedly strike them with their hands. One woman casually approaches the scrum while pushing a stroller, leans over with one hand and swats at the woman on the ground while still holding onto the stroller.

Other guests involved in the fight amble by while wearing mouse ears.

The tussle unfolded next to the Lamplight Lounge restaurant and not too far from Pixar Pier. After one of the women steps away from the fight, two small children can be seen standing near the woman on the ground. A girl wearing a bright yellow dress modeled after Beauty and the Beast watches as another woman grabs the hair of the woman on the ground.

Another person runs over to try and stop the fight and a person can be heard loudly exclaiming in the video, “Ay, que groseras” — “That was shameless.”