Mobs of bike-riding teens ransacking 7-Elevens swipe everything — but money

Surveillance footage of seven youngsters, who appear to ransack a 7-Eleven store on Wilshire Boulevard on July 12.

Police are looking for a group of thieves that are apparently running amok across the city.

They have the tastes of children and teens — escaping into the night with bags of chips and candy instead of wads of cash, drugs or weapons — and work with the efficiency of a well-oiled machine.

Since July, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, a group of 20 to 40 bike-riding boys and teens have ransacked 7-Elevens across the city and county, hitting 14 total.

Advertisement

All but one was committed on a Friday evening.

In one surveillance image, seven youngsters appear to ransack a 7-Eleven stand filled with chips — Ruffles, Tostitos, Lay’s and others — at a store on Wilshire Boulevard on July 12.

Less than a month later, more than a dozen young men clad in black returned. This time, they burst through the double doors and pilfered snacks, leaving a trail of candy and corn nuts behind them.

Police said the group have been doing “flash robberies” mostly at the stores located conveniently between the city’s downtown and Westside.

Advertisement

There have been no injuries and police did not provide any estimate on damages or loss to the stores.

Four of the 10 stores were hit twice, including venues on Beverly, Olympic and Wilshire boulevards and North Highland Avenue.

Los Angeles police detectives are working in conjunction with various divisions to identifying the suspects. They have surveillance footage from several incidents and are in the process of identifying the youths. Most did not cover their faces, while a few wore masks.

Advertisement

In the meantime, LAPD said it was sending extra patrols to attempt to deter further incidents.

The thefts are just the latest in a string of crimes at L.A.-area 7-Elevens this year.

This spring, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a four-man crew linked to the robbery of California Lottery Scratchers taken mainly from 7-Elevens.

The crew allegedly committed 44 robberies over a nine-week stretch throughout the county, tallying more than $250,000 stolen, including $90,000 in stolen scratchers.