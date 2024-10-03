L.A. D.A. seeking alleged victims of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Los Angeles Dist. Atty. George Gascón urged alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs to step forward after many others have joined the suit against Combs. Here, Gascon at a news conference in August.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón is urging anyone who believes they were victimized by Sean “Diddy” Combs in L.A. County to step forward — a public plea that came weeks after federal officials filed charges against the music mogul, and after dozens of women filed lawsuits alleging that they were sexually abused and exploited.

“I am deeply disturbed by the recent reports of scores of victims who may have been sexually assaulted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and some of these horrific acts allegedly took place in California,” Gascón wrote on an Instagram post Tuesday. “As District Attorney, I want to make it clear that these victims are not alone.”

Federal investigators unsealed a federal indictment against the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment on Sept. 17, alleging he used his businesses, influence and employees to prey on women for years, luring them and forcing them to take part in so-called “freak-offs” — sex performances with male sex workers that were at times recorded and occasionally lasted days. Those who refused risked their security, careers, and faced the possibility of violence, the indictment alleges.

The 14-page indictment alleges that Combs used an extensive network and numerous people to help recruit victims, organize the “freak-offs” and clean up their tracks to avoid inquiries from law enforcement.

Through his attorneys, Combs has denied all of the charges.

Some of the incidents detailed in the 14-page indictment appeared to have occurred in Los Angeles, where Combs has a home.

In his statement, Gascón said his office’s Bureau of Victim Services would provide support and help to all survivors of sexual assault, regardless of whether they had reported the incident to law enforcement.

Combs, whose rise to global fame came in the 1990s alongside rappers such as Christopher Wallace, or Notorious B.I.G., remains in prison after a federal judge denied his attorney’s request for bail.

Many of the allegations outlined in the federal indictment are similar to details contained in a lawsuit filed by Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, last year. That lawsuit was settled out of court.

Days after the federal indictment was revealed, a former girlfriend and business associate of Combs announced that she filed a lawsuit against Combs in New York federal court, alleging that he and his bodyguard bound and raped her in 2001.

A Florida model, identified in court records only as a Jane Doe, also alleged in a separate lawsuit that Combs paid for her to travel with him from 2020 to 2024, and during their relationship pressured her to have sex with other men and women, and made her use drugs and alcohol that made her pass out.

After one instance, the lawsuit claims, the woman became pregnant and was harassed by Combs’ associates to have an abortion. According to the lawsuit, she eventually suffered a miscarriage.

On Tuesday, a lawyer in Houston announced plans to file lawsuits on behalf of 120 men and women who claim to have been sexually abused and exploited by Combs.

According to the district attorney’s office, victims could receive support as long as they live in Los Angeles County, or if the incident occurred here.

Those seeking assistance are asked to call 800-380-3811.