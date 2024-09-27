For those involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘freak offs,’ indictments bring scrutiny and uncertainty

This frame grab taken from hotel security camera video and aired by CNN appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in March 2016.

For decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs promoted himself as one of the godfathers of hip-hop, a celebrity who transformed the genre and became a business estimated to top a billion dollars.

But this status is now taking on different meaning now that federal prosecutors have charged him in a sweeping sex abuse racketeering case that threatens to scrutiny others in his orbit.

Authorities are pursuing him with the same racketeering laws that took down the likes of John Gotti and James “Whitey” Bulger. He sits in a cell at a Brooklyn jail where many a mobster knows well.

Advertisement

Combs has been the subject of a sweeping federal probe since at least the beginning of the year and was arrested in New York on Monday. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday after prosecutors unsealed their indictment against Combs, charging him with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. They alleged Combs abused women during so-called “freak off” parties. Combs has denied any wrongdoing.

“They are very much treating this matter like a mobster case ... and articulating various roles that different people played in supporting the conspiracy,” said Louis Shapiro, who defends clients in federal criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors have been silent about exactly where the case is going next. But they called out employees and associates for helping Combs and often covering up for him.

Advertisement

“If I were a celebrity who participated in one of Combs’ freak offs, I would be shaking in my boots. At best, they’re a witness in a case that is very likely going to trial. At worst, they’re a co-defendant,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said.

50 witnesses, 300 warrants

Shapiro said the government has interviewed more than 50 witnesses and served 300 warrants and it is clear that it is far more than the word of the dozen or so women who have accused Combs of sexual abuse in litigation filed since last fall, when his former girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit and Combs settled with significant payout within 24 hours.

Several witnesses who worked with Combs have been in meetings with federal prosecutors, and at least one sex worker is slated to testify in a potential grand jury proceeding, according to sources familiar with the investigation. As to whether others will be charged or more charges forthcoming, prosecutors are saying it remains active.

Advertisement

“I can’t take anything off the table. Anything is possible,” said Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announcing the indictment. “Our investigation is very active and ongoing.”

California A wall of secrets may crumble as feds call out enablers of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged sex crimes Sean “Diddy” Combs was the only defendant indicted this week in a sweeping sex trafficking and racketeering investigation. But federal prosecutors made clear that they do not believe he was the only one responsible. Is the indictment just the beginning of a larger case against alleged conspirators?

Asst. U.S. Atty. Emily Johnson, in court last week, reminded both judges of the threat Combs poses to witnesses.

‘Freak offs’ and cover ups

Combs is accused of using his entertainment empire to lure female victims and employing violence, coercion and drugs to get women to take part in freak offs, elaborate sex performances that often were recorded and sometimes lasted days since 2009. Prosecutors allege the music icon’s business network was ultimately about furthering his criminal conduct.

Because of the threats of violence, concerns that their financial support would be withdrawn and that sensitive recordings would be circulated, “victims did not believe they could refuse Combs without risking their security or facing more abuse,” Williams said.

The “Combs Enterprise,” as the government calls it, consisted of Combs, the leader; business entities; his record label Bad Boy Entertainment; and its employees and associates.

In civil litigation against Combs in the last year, at least one top executive was labeled his “Ghislaine Maxwell,” Jeffrey Epstein’s sidekick who is serving 20 years for supplying the women the deceased mogul sexually abused.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have not named any other targets in the investigation and have provided few details about where it could go next.

But legal experts expect more names to come out — either as defendants or as witnesses at Combs’ trial.

Parallels to the mob?

Former L.A. prosecutor Dmitry Gorin said prosecutors are trying to paint a picture of Combs as a top racketeer who sent orders to underlings. Combs has denied this. But if true, this arrangement would be similar to several high-profile mob prosecutions from the past.

And those cases often hinged on lieutenants turning on their bosses.

“Who is [Salvatore] ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano here?” he asked, referring to the mob enforcer who turned on his boss Gotti.

“These days, he doesn’t know who to trust apart from his lawyers,” Gorin said.

Combs’ legal troubles had been building for months. In civil lawsuits, multiple women have accused Combs of rape, assault and other abuses, dating back three decades. One of the allegations involved a minor. Combs’ lawyers note federal prosecutors have not alleged any of his conduct involves minors like disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who is serving 30 years for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The Kelly case, however, may be a road map for this prosecution, legal experts say. In that case, many key associates testified against the artist, along with multiple victims.

Advertisement

Over the years, the usage of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO. has expanded. It often is used against gangs, ranging from the Mexican Mafia to South L.A.’s Crips. Racketeering cases also have been brought against rappers associated with street gangs, including Young Thug, Kay Flock, Casanova, and Fetty Wap

A shocking video, but also questions

A shocking video is expected to be a key piece of evidence in any trial. In an incident captured on security video, Combs’ former girlfriend, Ventura — identified only as Victim One in the indictment — is seen running down an InterContinental Hotel hallway before Combs catches up to her, repeatedly strikes her and throws a vase at her.

Marc Agnifilo, a Combs attorney, said his client battled drug addiction and anger issues, and did go to rehab following the 2016 episode caught on a hotel security camera, as did the woman in the video, and they were in love.

But he insists there is no greater scheme and that those who participated in the sex described by prosecutors did so consensually. “I believe he’s innocent of the charges, and he is going to go to trial, and I believe he’s going to win,” he said. Agnifilo said he wants a trial as soon as possible.

Prosecutors said the video, first broadcasted by CNN in May, showed a woman trying to escape coerced sex with Combs and a paid sex worker. They said Combs tried to unsuccessfully silence one of the hotel’s security staff with a bribe and the recording disappeared from the hotel server a few days later. They also said Combs had threatened two other victims with releasing videos of them if they cooperated with authorities.

The indictment doesn’t identify any of Combs’ alleged victims by name but includes allegations echoed by Ventura in a lawsuit settled last year and in several lawsuits by other women and a male producer.

Advertisement

Agnifilo said that Ventura sued last fall after a discussion by her lawyer with a Combs attorney to buy the rights to her tell-all book for $30 million. He said it points to a financial motive. Combs declined the deal, he said. But within a day of the lawsuit being filed, a settlement was reached.

Agnifilo said “Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end.... He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges.”