Model claims she was drugged, sexually assaulted and impregnated at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ L.A. home

In this courtroom sketch, Sean Combs, center, is flanked by his defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, left, and Teny Garagos, in Manhattan Federal Court, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York.

A Florida model alleges in a new lawsuit that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid for her to travel overseas with him for years, pressured her to have sex with other men and women, and plied her with drugs and alcohol that caused her to pass out.

In one instance at Combs’ house in Los Angeles, the complaint alleges, she was drugged into unconsciousness and was impregnated.

The woman, unidentified in the court documents, accuses Combs of recording some of their sexual encounters and controlling her. She also alleges that his staff harassed her over the phone after she became pregnant, repeatedly telling her to get an abortion.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in New York, is the second one against the music mogul this week accusing him of sexual violence. The suits comes just days after federal prosecutors in New York unsealed an indictment that charged Combs with sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related offenses.

The 14-page indictment accuses the rapper of luring female victims to take part in “freak offs”, or elaborate sex performances involving male sex workers that at times lasted days. Combs and his associates, the indictment alleges, used violence, coercion, drugs, and bribes to get women to take part in the freak offs, and to keep the incidents secret.

The indictment alleges the victims believed they would risk physical violence or harm to their careers or finances if they refused to take part.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorneys have said they plan to prove his innocence.

In another lawsuit filed earlier this week, Thalia Graves, a former girlfriend and business associate of Combs, alleges that he and his bodyguard drugged her, bound her and violently raped her in a 2001 attack that was recorded.

An attorney for Combs did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The lawsuits are the latest in a series of legal troubles that started accumulating for the Bad Boy Entertainment founder after his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him last year.

In the lawsuit filed Friday by New York attorney Joseph L. Ciaccio, the victim — identified only as Jane Doe — is described as a business owner, entrepreneur and model living in Florida.

Ciaccio did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

According to the suit, the woman met Combs in the fall of 2020 and was invited to travel with him overseas and across the country, meeting him at times at his homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami. Combs, according to the suit, paid for the trips, which were arranged by his staff.

The two began to see each other regularly in 2021, about once a month, the complaint says.

But the lawsuit alleges that the woman felt at times that she couldn’t refuse the flights and cross-country rendezvous. In fact, the complaint alleges, Combs would send drivers to pick her up before she had even agreed travel with him.

The woman alleges Combs raped her in his Los Angeles home, and that she was drugged with alcohol and other substances at times. In some occasions, she would wake with injuries, like bite marks on her heel, without knowing how she had suffered them.

In July 2022, the woman alleges, she was at Combs’ Los Angeles home, where she was told to take an unknown substance that she now believes was ketamine, causing her to black out.

After the incident, the lawsuit claims, the woman tested positive in a pregnancy test.

After she told Combs she was pregnant, the woman alleges she was contacted repeatedly by the music mogul’s staff, telling her to have an abortion, the complaint alleges. According to the lawsuit, she lost the baby after a miscarriage.

She didn’t speak with Combs for about three months afterward, but in late 2022 she said they connected again, the lawsuit claims, and he asked her to travel with him.

During the visits, she alleges Combs would make her “perform a show” for him, which included her drinking alcohol and using substances until she passed out, the lawsuit alleges.

“She would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs forced other men and women into the bedroom with the victim, and that she saw Combs “slap and abuse other women.”

At some point, according to the suit, she believed Combs and his staff were monitoring her location and conversations because Combs would make references to comments she made when he was not around.

The lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount in actual and punitive damages.