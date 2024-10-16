Antelope Valley man accused of using drone to deliver drugs, including a lethal dose of fentanyl

A Lancaster man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from his alleged use of a drone to deliver fentanyl and other narcotics to buyers, one of whom died of an overdose.

Christopher Patrick “Crany” Laney, 34, has been charged with one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, four counts of operating an unregistered aircraft in furtherance of a felony narcotics crime, one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the grand jury indictment.

Federal prosecutors alleged that on several occasions in December 2022 and January 2023, Laney used an unregistered drone to transport fentanyl and other narcotics from his home to a nearby church parking lot, where someone collected the drugs before distributing them to buyers. At least one of those people included a woman who died of an overdose in January 2023.

The federal grand indictment also accuses Laney of being in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl at his home, along with multiple firearms lacking serial numbers — weapons that are referred to as “ghost guns.” The firearms include one AR-15 rifle and two 9mm semiautomatic pistols.

Laney faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in federal prison and up to life imprisonment if convicted on all charges.