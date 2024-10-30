Advertisement
California

L.A. City Council adopts stronger tenant harassment ordinance

A crowd in yellow shirts holds signs, including one that says "stop elderly harassment."
Tenants’ rights advocates and their supporters participate in a 2021 rally following the adoption of the Tenant Anti-harassment ordinance.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
Share via

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to adopt an ordinance strengthening the city’s tenant anti-harassment protections and making it easier for tenants to sue landlords who violate the rules.

The tenant anti-harassment ordinance, known as TAHO, was originally passed three years ago in an effort to protect tenants from being threatened or intimidated by landlords. It was greeted as an important victory for renters, but advocates began pushing for changes as it brought in thousands of complaints but resulted in no prosecutions.

The council voted 11-0 to adopt the ordinance, which updates TAHO. The decision comes one day after the council voted to support ending a rule that allows for renters to be evicted when landlords substantially remodel their buildings.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- MONDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2017: Fidela "Bertha" Villasano, 89, of Lincoln Heights, waits for her dog La Negrita to return, at her rental home in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 23, 2017. Fidela has lived in the home since 1962, now she is facing eviction after the unit was sold. She paid $40 a month in rent when she moved in, she now pays $640 a month. She is looking for a new place to live because she will not be able to afford the increase in rent to around $1200/month. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. moves to prohibit landlords from evicting tenants in order to remodel units

Under “just cause” eviction rules, L.A. landlords can evict tenants only for specific reasons, one of which is to “substantially remodel” their properties. The City Council directed the city attorney to draft a recommendation to remove that reason.

Oct. 30, 2024

The new anti-harassment law entitles tenants who prevail in court to three times the amount of damages, minimum penalties and attorney’s fees.

It also redefines harassment as “a landlord’s bad faith conduct” directed at tenants that causes them detriment or harm.

The changes, advocates said, will better protect renters and help create incentives for private attorneys to take on harassment cases, a change they said was necessary to bolster enforcement of the rules.

Advertisement

As of this summer, city housing officials said they had received more than 13,000 complaints alleging harassment. No cases had been criminally prosecuted.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 06: Gustavo Rangel, 10, center, with brother Gael Rangel, 9, and their Mother Maria Rangel join members of Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment rally to mark the first day of enforcement of Los Angeles' anti-tenant harassment ordinance. Tenants' rights advocates and their supporters participated in the rally to celebrate the ordinance, as well as urge the L.A. City Council to make amendments such as making it retroactive, which supporters believe will "hold landlords accountable to all abuse, not just incidents happening after August 6." City Hall on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

In L.A., 13,000 complaints of tenant harassment led to four fines. Advocates call for stronger laws

L.A.’s Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance was touted as a breakthrough for renters’ rights. But tenant advocates say it needs to be strengthened to have an impact.

Aug. 19, 2024

Landlord advocates spoke out against the new law during Wednesday’s hearing, saying it is intended to increase litigation.

“This will cast an absolute chill on any communication between owners and renters as small owners will live in fear of false claims of harassment,” said David Kaishchyan of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Dozens of tenants also gathered in the council chambers Wednesday to urge the council to approve the law and to adopt limits on rent increases. Several spoke of experiencing harassment at the hands of a landlord, including Rosalba Vargas, who said she has faced harassment at her rental unit for years.

“Rent increases are motivating owners to evict people who have lived in their properties for many years so that they can charge more money,” she said. “That’s why they harass us.”

The harassment, she said in tears, “affects our mental and our physical health.”

More to Read

CaliforniaHousing & Homelessness
Paloma Esquivel

Paloma Esquivel is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was on the team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement