Large swaths of Southern California hit by strong winds, red flag warnings

The clocks rolled back and the winds rolled in early Sunday, bringing gusty conditions to large swaths of Southern California on the first day of Daylight Standard Time.

Strong winds from the north were blowing across the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys as well as the Santa Monica Mountains, raising the risk of wildfires, according to the National Weather Service. Some gusts in Porter Ranch and the eastern Santa Monica Mountains hit 60 miles per hour, with Santa Monica and Los Angeles International Airport recording winds in the 20 to 30 mph range.

“If you’re going to be driving up into the I-5 corridor, you’re going to be encountering some really strong winds,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

The winds are expected to shift to northeast winds tonight and will extend into Monday. There are currently red flag warnings in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

“Strong winds and low humidity,” Wofford said. “Any time we get that combination, that becomes a risk for large fire potential.”

Temperatures are mild across the L.A. region, with highs in the low to mid-70s Sunday. The warm temperatures are expected to remain steady through the week.