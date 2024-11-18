Advertisement
Riders left dangling in midair as technical problems halt Knott’s Berry Farm ride

Riders of Sol Spin were stuck on the ride for more than two hours Monday at Knott's Berry Farm.
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
About 20 thrill-seekers were left dangling midair after one of Knott’s Berry Farm’s rides malfunctioned. Amusement park staff took more than two hours to safely evacuate the riders on Monday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., “the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop,” a Knott’s Berry Farm spokesperson said in a statement. “We are currently working to safely evacuate guests.”

The ride consists of six swinging arms that soar six stories high and rotate 360 degrees, offering riders the sensation of spinning in three directions at once.

On Monday afternoon, however, the adrenaline thrill came to a screeching halt when the Sol Spin stopped mid-motion, leaving riders suspended at multiple different angles.

Footage from ABC7 News helicopters showed amusement park staff using a crane to perform repairs on the malfunctioning ride at around 3:30 p.m. Staff were then able to lower the arms of the ride and evacuate the riders by 4:30 p.m. At least one person was escorted away in a wheelchair, according to KTLA.

The ride is located in the Fiesta Village section of the Buena Park amusement park.

