They pretended to be from church to kidnap and rob the elderly, police say; 2 arrested

Detectives are looking for other victims of a pair who, police say, forced people into a gray Ford Focus to kidnap and rob them.

For four months, two people terrorized older residents in South L.A., Boyle Heights and the MacArthur Park area, gaining their trust through friendly conversation in order to kidnap and rob their victims at gunpoint, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department recently arrested two suspects in connection with a serial “kidnap for robbery” scheme and are searching for additional victims.

The slew of robberies took place from June through November, when two assailants would approach victims in a gray Ford Focus, police said. One would exit the car and engage the victim in conversation, on some occasions claiming to be affiliated with a church to win their trust, police said.

Advertisement

Then, the robbers would suddenly turn on their victims, brandishing a handgun, threatening them with physical force and demanding they get in the car, police said. The assailants would drive their victims to another location and demand they provide jewelry or money, police said.

California Unusual back tattoo linked ‘Chesapeake Bandits’ member to armored car heist, jury finds When a robber bent down to grab stolen money, his hoodie rode up to reveal a star tattoo on his lower back — a marking that became a major focus during a trial this month.

The pair threatened violence if victims refused to comply, police said.

Detectives identified the suspects’ vehicle and subsequently arrested two people believed to be responsible for the scheme, police said. Police have not yet identified the suspects.

Detectives believe there are more victims who have yet to report similar crimes and are asking anyone with further information to contact the LAPD Newton Robbery Section at (323) 846-6572.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be left at (800) 222-8477 or at the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.