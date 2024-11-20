Advertisement
California

They pretended to be from church to kidnap and rob the elderly, police say; 2 arrested

A Gray Ford Focus.
Detectives are looking for other victims of a pair who, police say, forced people into a gray Ford Focus to kidnap and rob them.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
For four months, two people terrorized older residents in South L.A., Boyle Heights and the MacArthur Park area, gaining their trust through friendly conversation in order to kidnap and rob their victims at gunpoint, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department recently arrested two suspects in connection with a serial “kidnap for robbery” scheme and are searching for additional victims.

The slew of robberies took place from June through November, when two assailants would approach victims in a gray Ford Focus, police said. One would exit the car and engage the victim in conversation, on some occasions claiming to be affiliated with a church to win their trust, police said.

Then, the robbers would suddenly turn on their victims, brandishing a handgun, threatening them with physical force and demanding they get in the car, police said. The assailants would drive their victims to another location and demand they provide jewelry or money, police said.

The pair threatened violence if victims refused to comply, police said.

Detectives identified the suspects’ vehicle and subsequently arrested two people believed to be responsible for the scheme, police said. Police have not yet identified the suspects.

Detectives believe there are more victims who have yet to report similar crimes and are asking anyone with further information to contact the LAPD Newton Robbery Section at (323) 846-6572.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be left at (800) 222-8477 or at the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

