Two rounds of rain expected to hit Southern California: What to know

A motorist drives through floodwater from Piner Creek past a car that stalled earlier due to the flooding in Santa Rosa.
(Alvin A.H. Jornada / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
An atmospheric river storm that dumped record rain in Northern California will bring decidedly less precipitation to Southern California.

On Saturday, Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see anywhere from a tenth to a third of an inch of rain. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties could see up to an inch in some areas.

Wood and debris from a 100 foot tall pine tree lays across the 4200 block of Bluebell Ave. after work crews cut it into smaller sections for removal in Studio City. The tree fell Wednesday afternoon damaging one home and a vehicle on the street.

Why all this rain? Blame a strong ‘atmospheric river’ known as the ‘pineapple express’

A second round of rain expected to begin Sunday could be “a little stronger than the first but still likely in the ‘beneficial rain’ category,” the National Weather Service said in its latest L.A. forecast. Wet conditions could last to Wednesday.

Chances are low of flooding or any other significant issues in Southern California, forecasters said, though roads could become slick and snarl traffic.

Concern about the upcoming rainy season has been growing among residents living on and near the Portuguese Bend landslide area in Rancho Palos Verdes, because increased rainfall leads to more groundwater — which is the impetus for the ongoing devastating land movement.

But city officials are hopeful that extensive “winterization efforts,” which include improving drainage, filling in cracks and lining canyon walls, can help minimize the effect of any new rain. Many of those projects have been completed, but some remain underway. The work aims “to best prepare ourselves for the wet weather season ahead,” said David Copp, the city’s deputy public works director.

Parts of the landslide have seen recent slowing, and, in some areas, even complete stabilization, the city has reported, but additional rain is always a concern for this unstable region.

In Northern California, the storm brought several feet of snow in the Sierra as well as flooding and the threat of mudslides.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

