Dad who flew to LAX to find missing daughter Hannah Kobayashi dies by suicide near airport

Volunteers put up fliers of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday.

A Hawaii woman’s father who flew to Los Angeles looking for her after she was reported missing has been found dead near Los Angeles International Airport.

The body of Ryan Kobayashi, 58, was found in a parking lot on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Los Angeles Police Department officials said they responded to reports of a body in the 6100 block of Century Boulevard about 4 a.m. Sunday and discovered someone dead of an apparent suicide.

Kobayashi was in Los Angeles looking for his daughter, Hannah Kobayashi, 31, who was last seen at LAX on Nov. 8 and last contacted her family by phone Nov. 9, according to a LAPD news release.

Kobayashi’s family confirmed Ryan’s death in a Sunday statement, saying they “endured a devastating tragedy.”

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life,” according to the statement. “This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”

The family has urged the public to “maintain focus on the search for her. Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah.”

Volunteers organize as they prepare to hand out missing person fliers of Hannah Kobayashi, who was last seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Kobayashi boarded a flight in Maui on Nov. 8 headed to New York City with a stop at LAX but never made it to New York, her family told USA Today.

She landed at LAX but missed her next flight, appearing instead to visit the Grove shopping center, where she went to a Nike event Nov. 10, her family told USA Today. The next day, Kobayashi apparently went back to LAX but didn’t board a flight. Later that day, she sent her family what it called “strange” text messages.

“Hannah’s last message to us was alarming — she mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity,” her family said. “She hasn’t been heard from since, and we are gravely concerned for her safety.”

Kobayashi also texted a friend that someone might be trying to steal her identity and money, her father told KABC-TV.

Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told KABC that her niece was planning to attend an event in New York.